/Meet top 5 batters in the latest ICC T20I Rankings

From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026. This list also includes Phil Salt, Dewald Brevis and Sahibzada Farhan
India's Ishan Kishan tops the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings with 913 rating points. In 57 T20Is, Kishan has scored 1,688 runs at a strike rate of 146.14.
India's Abhishek Sharma is ranked second in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings with 862 rating points. In 58 T20Is, Sharma has scored 1,750 runs at an average of 31.81, including 12 half-centuries and two centuries.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is next on this list with 848 points. He is currently placed at the third position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, Farhan has played 46 matches and scored 1,305 runs at an average of 30.34. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries and two centuries.
The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed fourth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 799 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 65 matches and scored 1,852 runs at an average of 34.94, including four centuries.
South Africa's Dewald Brevis is next on this list with 789 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, the 23-year-old has played 35 matches and scored 923 runs at an average of 30.76 and a strike rate of 163.94.