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Which country has the most F-35s outside America?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 13:40 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 13:40 IST

Japan operates the largest F-35 fleet outside America, ordering 147 stealth jets. The mix of 105 F-35As and 42 F-35Bs will replace aging fighters and operate from modified aircraft carriers to counter escalating threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Largest Foreign Fleet
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The Largest Foreign Fleet

While the United States operates the vast majority of the global fleet, Japan has secured its position as the largest F-35 operator outside America. Tokyo has officially ordered a staggering 147 fifth-generation stealth fighters to thoroughly modernise its Air Self-Defense Force.

The 147-Jet Arsenal
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The 147-Jet Arsenal

To address distinct operational requirements, Japan's massive procurement is split between two specific variants. The order comprises 105 conventional take-off F-35As for traditional runway operations and 42 short take-off and vertical landing F-35Bs.

Local Manufacturing Hub
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Local Manufacturing Hub

Rather than simply importing every completed airframe, Japan negotiated a highly advantageous industrial agreement. Tokyo established a domestic Final Assembly and Check-Out facility in Nagoya, allowing the Japanese aerospace industry to physically construct its own stealth aircraft locally.

Replacing Aging Fighters
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Replacing Aging Fighters

The massive influx of cutting-edge stealth technology is desperately needed to replace outdated legacy airframes. The conventional F-35A fleet is actively replacing Japan's aging F-4EJ Phantom fighters while operating alongside heavily upgraded F-15J interceptors.

Reviving Carrier Power
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Reviving Carrier Power

The acquisition of 42 F-35B variants represents a historic shift in Japanese maritime strategy. These vertical-landing jets will operate from specially modified Izumo-class warships, marking Japan's first shipborne fixed-wing fighter fleet since the Second World War.

Countering Regional Threats
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Countering Regional Threats

Japan's aggressive F-35 expansion is directly motivated by escalating geopolitical urgency in the Indo-Pacific. The advanced sensor fusion and stealth profiles are vital for conducting high-stakes surveillance missions around disputed maritime territories.

The Runners-Up
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The Runners-Up

While Japan leads the foreign pack, the United Kingdom originally committed to a planned fleet of 138 jets. Meanwhile, Israel is heavily expanding its own Middle Eastern stealth forces, recently approving purchases to push its total arsenal to 100 custom-built aircraft.

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