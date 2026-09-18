/Millie Bobby Brown becomes a mother of two: Inside her journey with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first connected on Instagram in 2021 after being introduced through a mutual friend. Their meeting then moved into the talking stage, and after spending time together, love between the two bloomed.

After appearing at a public event, the two then moved a little step ahead and made things Instagram official later that year in November 2021.

In April 2023, Jake Bongiovi proposed to Brown while they were scuba diving, which reportedly caused the ring to slip off accidentally. In an old interview, Millie revealed that when they resurfaced, Bongiovi told Brown he had bought a separate ring because her mom wouldn't let him use her engagement ring in case it was lost.

On May 18, 2024, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi said “I do” to each other in a small yet private ceremony held in the United States. They hosted a larger second wedding ceremony later that year in Tuscany, Italy.

In 2025, the couple announced the adoption of their first child, a girl, in August. The actress used to share glimpses of her private life on social media.