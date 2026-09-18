/Millie Bobby Brown becomes a mother of two: Inside her journey with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is now a mother of two after adopting a baby boy with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. As the actress embarks on this beautiful journey, here's everything to know, from her Stranger Things stardom to her love story and family life.
Millie Bobby Brown is now a mother of two after adopting a baby boy on Thursday with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. As the Stranger Things star embarks on this beautiful new chapter of her life, here's a look at everything to know about the actress, from her early life to her rise to global fame as Eleven and her successful Hollywood career.
Brown was born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, to British parents Kelly and Robert Brown. She is the third of four children, including Paige, Charlie, and Ava.
Reportedly, it is believed that the star was born with partial loss of hearing, which gradually progressed to complete deafness on that side over several years.
In 2013, she made her television debut by playing young Alice in the ABC fantasy series, Once Upon a Time. Later, she landed her first major starring role as Madison O'Donnell in the BBC America paranormal thriller series, Intruders.
Then came the much-acclaimed, long-running science-fiction series Stranger Things, in which Brown was cast as Eleven. Reprising the role for about 10 years, the show brought her global fame and critical acclaim, earning her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination at age 13.
Stranger Things will always remain one of the biggest projects of her career. Apart from it, Millie also showcased her versatility and esteemed performances in several other movies and shows, including Intruders, Enola Holmes, Damsel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and many others.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first connected on Instagram in 2021 after being introduced through a mutual friend. Their meeting then moved into the talking stage, and after spending time together, love between the two bloomed.
After appearing at a public event, the two then moved a little step ahead and made things Instagram official later that year in November 2021.
In April 2023, Jake Bongiovi proposed to Brown while they were scuba diving, which reportedly caused the ring to slip off accidentally. In an old interview, Millie revealed that when they resurfaced, Bongiovi told Brown he had bought a separate ring because her mom wouldn't let him use her engagement ring in case it was lost.
On May 18, 2024, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi said “I do” to each other in a small yet private ceremony held in the United States. They hosted a larger second wedding ceremony later that year in Tuscany, Italy.
In 2025, the couple announced the adoption of their first child, a girl, in August. The actress used to share glimpses of her private life on social media.
Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced the adoption of their second child, a boy, on September 17 (Thursday). Delighting their fans, the couple shared a joint Instagram post, showing a photo of the newborn's hand with the caption "Hi little guy!"