/Meet top 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries. This list also includes Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson
Abhishek Sharma created history on Thursday (Sep 17) in the third T20I against Afghanistan, reaching his century in just 30 balls to surpass Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 35 balls.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma features second on the list with his 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore in Dec 2017. Rohit’s knock had stood as the fastest T20I century by an Indian for more than eight years before Abhishek Sharma broke the record with his 30-ball ton.
Abhishek Sharma, with his 37-ball century, became the third fastest Indian to reach this milestone. He achieved this feat during a T20I match between India and England at Wankhede (2025).
Sanju Samson, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list with a century in just 40 balls. During a T20I match between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad in 2024, he achieved this milestone.
India's young gun, Tilak Varma, features fifth on this list with a century in just 41 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to Team India with his bat in the upcoming Asian Games 2026.