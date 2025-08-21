LOGIN
From Chris Gayle to Punit Bisht, 5 batters with most sixes in a T20 inning, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 13:50 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 13:50 IST

From Chris Gayle to Punit Bisht, here's a look at the top five batters with the most sixes hit in a T20 inning.

Finn Allen - 19 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: MLC)

Finn Allen - 19 sixes

Finn Allen, known for his hard-hitting at the top, tops the list of batters with the most sixes hit in a T20 inning. He hit 19 sixes in a single innings against Washington at Oakland in 2025 during MLC.

Chris Gayle - 18 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: LLC)

Chris Gayle - 18 sixes

Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, also features on this list, with 18 sixes in a T20 innings against the Dynamites (in BPL) at Mirpur in 2017.

Sahil Chauhan - 18 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/EuropeanCricket)

Sahil Chauhan - 18 sixes

Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan is next on this list with 18 sixes in an inning. He achieved this milestone during a T20 match between Estonia and Cyprus at Episkopi in 2024.

Chris Gayle - 17 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle - 17 sixes

Chris Gayle made it to the list again. The former dashing opener hit 17 sixes during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors India at Bengaluru in 2013.

Punit Bisht - 17 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Punit Bisht - 17 sixes

The rising star from Meghalaya, Punit Bisht, is next on this list, with 17 sixes in a T20 match against Mizoram in Chennai in 2021.

