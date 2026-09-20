/Neither Oxford nor Cambridge! Which university topped UK rankings 2027? Check top 10 list inside

Imperial jumps three places to third, scoring 983 in total. It records the highest graduate prospects among the top three at 93 per cent, alongside strong research quality of 73.9 per cent. Teaching quality sits at 87.4 per cent and student experience at 86.8 per cent. Entry standards are notably high at 198 points, with 90.4 per cent achieving Firsts or 2:1s, though its continuation rate is slightly lower at 95.9 per cent. Imperial College has also been crowned as the University of the Year, beating Cambridge and Oxford.