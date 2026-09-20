/Neither Oxford nor Cambridge! Which university topped UK rankings 2027? Check top 10 list inside

UK University Rankings 2027: St Andrews claims No. 1 with a perfect 1000 score, followed by LSE and Imperial College London (up 3 places). Cambridge, Oxford, Durham, Warwick, Bath, Strathclyde and Bristol complete the top 10.
Bristol rounds out the top 10 with no change in rank, scoring 845 overall in the UK University Rankings 2027. It records the lowest entry standards in the top 10 at 162 points and the lowest graduate prospects at 79.4 per cent. However, it posts the highest continuation rate among the bottom four at 98.4 per cent, along with 66.2 per cent research quality, 83.8 per cent student experience, 85.3 per cent teaching quality, and 87.6 per cent Firsts/2:1s.
Strathclyde climbs two places to ninth, scoring 857 in total in the UK University Rankings 2027. Teaching quality is high at 88.1 per cent, with student experience at 85.8 per cent and entry standards at 198 points, matching Imperial's figure. However, graduate prospects (80.4 per cent) and continuation rate (92.8 per cent) are comparatively lower. Research quality stands at 53.1 per cent, and 84.7 per cent of students achieve Firsts or 2:1s.
Bath slips one place to eighth, with a total score of 868. Teaching quality is recorded at 85.9 per cent and student experience at 84.4 per cent. Entry standards stand at 171 points, graduate prospects at 83.6 per cent, and 89.5 per cent of students achieve Firsts or 2:1s. The continuation rate is strong at 97.7 per cent, while research quality remains the lowest in the top 10 at 53 per cent.
Warwick rises one spot to seventh, scoring 904 overall. Teaching quality stands at 87.3 per cent, with a solid student experience score of 87.1 per cent. Entry standards are 168 points, among the lower figures in the top 10, while graduate prospects sit at 83.4 per cent. Research quality is 60.9 per cent; 87.8 per cent of students earn Firsts or 2:1s, and the continuation rate is 97.6 per cent.
Durham falls sharply by three places to sixth, with a total score of 914. Teaching quality remains strong at 88.6 per cent, and student experience stands at 84.8 per cent. Entry standards are 174 points, graduate prospects are 82.8 per cent, and 90.1 per cent of students achieve Firsts or 2:1s. The continuation rate is 97.3 per cent, while research quality is comparatively modest at 55.9 per cent, likely contributing to its ranking drop.
Oxford drops one place to fifth, recording a total score of 925. It posts the highest teaching quality figure so far at 88.2 per cent, along with a strong continuation rate of 98.1 per cent and 92.3 per cent of students achieving Firsts or 2:1s. However, student experience is notably low at 76.6 per cent. Entry standards stand at 197 points, research quality at 67 per cent, and graduate prospects at 84.1 per cent.
Cambridge holds steady at fourth place with no change in rank, scoring 957 overall. It boasts the highest continuation rate in the top 10 at 99.2 per cent and strong entry standards of 207 points. Teaching quality is 87.3 per cent, though student experience is comparatively lower at 79.9 per cent. Research quality stands at 69.7 per cent, graduate prospects at 86.3 per cent, and 90 per cent of students secure Firsts or 2:1s.
Imperial jumps three places to third, scoring 983 in total. It records the highest graduate prospects among the top three at 93 per cent, alongside strong research quality of 73.9 per cent. Teaching quality sits at 87.4 per cent and student experience at 86.8 per cent. Entry standards are notably high at 198 points, with 90.4 per cent achieving Firsts or 2:1s, though its continuation rate is slightly lower at 95.9 per cent. Imperial College has also been crowned as the University of the Year, beating Cambridge and Oxford.
LSE slips one place to rank second, scoring 996 overall. It leads strongly on research quality (68 per cent) and graduate prospects (88.4 per cent), with a high continuation rate of 97.5 per cent. Teaching quality stands at 87.6 per cent and student experience at 85.7 per cent. Entry standards are 181 points, while 90.2 per cent of students earn Firsts or 2:1s, reflecting strong academic outcomes despite the ranking dip.
St Andrews claims the top spot in 2027 in UK University Rankings, climbing one position from last year. It posts a total score of 1000, backed by strong figures across the board — 90.8 per cent for teaching quality, 90 per cent for student experience, and a 97.1 per cent continuation rate. Entry standards stand at 211 UCAS points, graduate prospects at 82.7 per cent, and 90.6 per cent of students achieve Firsts or 2:1s. Research quality is comparatively lower at 53.8 per cent.