/Before Extraordinary Minami Minami, these popular K-dramas got Japanese versions

From Extroridinary Minami Minami to Marry My Husband to She Was Pretty, here is a look at some of the Korean dramas that have already made the journey from South Korea to Japan.
With the recent release of the trailer of Extrardindary Minami Minami, the Japanese adaptation of the hit Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Mana Ashida as the lead actress, it has once again brought the spotlight on Korean dreamas. The South Korean dramas have found audiences far beyond South Korea, with several popular stories eventually being adapted for viewers in other countries. Japan, in particular, has turned a number of well-known K-dramas into local television versions, giving familiar stories Japanese settings, characters and cultural touches.
The Japanese version of She Was Pretty is a 2021 television drama titled Kanojo wa Kirei datta. It is a remake of the popular 2015 South Korean series of the same name. Kento Nakajima plays Sosuke Hasebe, a cool and rational deputy editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine who was overweight and bullied as a child, while Fuka Koshiba plays Ai Sato, a cheerful woman who was a beautiful honour student in her youth but lost her confidence after her family/career struggles. The series follows their humorous and emotional journey through workplace challenges at the failing magazine, hidden secrets, and a growing attraction that forces them to look past outward appearances.
The Japanese remake series is titled as Nevertheless: The Shapes of Love follows the story of Ren Kosaka, a talented but emotionally distant artist who takes a temporary lecturer position in the scenic art town of Kamakura, Japan. Ren keeps everyone at a distance despite his magnetic appeal. He crosses paths with Miu Hamasaki, a reserved local student who accidentally witnesses him destroying university property. Both Ren and Miu carry deep emotional scars from past relationships and are deeply skeptical of love. Despite knowing the potential consequences and their mutual fear of getting hurt, they find themselves inexorably drawn to each other. The South Korean drama Nevertheless was released in 2021.
My Love from the Stars is a 2022 Japanese romance and sci-fi series about an unaging alien who falls in love with a famous actress just three months before he is scheduled to leave Earth. The show is a Japanese remake of the famous 2013 South Korean drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun in lead roles. In the Japanese drama, Mitsuru Toyama is an alien with special powers and super-hearing who has lived in Japan for 400 years while hiding his identity as a university teacher. While Tsubaki Sasahara is a top actress and neighbour who moves in next door and often gets into trouble.
The Japanese series adaptation of Marry My Husband follows Misa Kanbe, a self-sacrificing woman who travels back in time ten years after being murdered by her husband and best friend, vowing to rewrite her fate by making the two of them marry each other. The South Korean drama of the same name was released in 2024. Upon her death, Misa unexpectedly wakes up ten years in the past in 2015, healthy, younger, and free of cancer. Realising she has a chance to rewrite her fate, Misa resolves to stop being a passive supporting character in her own life. She plots to redirect her misfortunes onto her betrayers by manipulating circumstances so that Reina and Tomoya end up marrying each other. Unlike the plot-driven, intense revenge focus of the original Korean webtoon and K-drama, the Japanese series leans more character-driven. It emphasises Misa's emotional growth, self-discovery, and learning to live for herself.
The Japanese television series Good Doctor tells the emotional story of Minato Shindo, a young paediatric resident with autism spectrum disorder and savant syndrome. The Japanese version leans heavily into warm, emotional human drama and platonic mentor-mentee growth rather than high-stakes medical procedures or romantic subplots. Minato uses his unique perspective not just to heal bodies but to deeply understand and care for the emotional needs of his young patients. The South Korean drama of the same version was released in 2013.