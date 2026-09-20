/Before Extraordinary Minami Minami, these popular K-dramas got Japanese versions

The Japanese series adaptation of Marry My Husband follows Misa Kanbe, a self-sacrificing woman who travels back in time ten years after being murdered by her husband and best friend, vowing to rewrite her fate by making the two of them marry each other. The South Korean drama of the same name was released in 2024. Upon her death, Misa unexpectedly wakes up ten years in the past in 2015, healthy, younger, and free of cancer. Realising she has a chance to rewrite her fate, Misa resolves to stop being a passive supporting character in her own life. She plots to redirect her misfortunes onto her betrayers by manipulating circumstances so that Reina and Tomoya end up marrying each other. Unlike the plot-driven, intense revenge focus of the original Korean webtoon and K-drama, the Japanese series leans more character-driven. It emphasises Misa's emotional growth, self-discovery, and learning to live for herself.