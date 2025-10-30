LOGIN
From Mark Adair to Ajantha Mendis, 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is

Oct 30, 2025

From Mark Adair to Ajantha Mendis, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is. This list also includes Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Syazrul Idrus and Alpesh Ramjani

Dhruvkumar Maisuria (Botswana) - 22 matches
Dhruvkumar Maisuria (Botswana) - 22 matches

Botswana's star mystery spinner Dhruvkumar Maisuria tops the list of bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is. He took 22 matches to achieve this milestone.

Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) - 25 matches
Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) - 25 matches

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus also features on the elite list of fastest 50 wickets in T20Is. Having taken 25 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 26 matches
Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 26 matches

The former Sri Lankan wicket-taking machine, Ajantha Mendis, is next on the list for quickest to 50 wickets in T20Is. He took 26 matches to reach the milestone, sitting third on the list.

Mark Adair (Ireland) - 28 matches
Mark Adair (Ireland) - 28 matches

Ireland's pacer Mark Adair comes fourth on this list. He took 28 matches to complete his 50 wickets in T20Is. He achieved this millstone during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in October 2021.

Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda) - 28 matches
Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda) - 28 matches

The star Uganda spinner, Alpesh Ramjani, features next on this elite list. He took 28 matches to complete his 50 wickets in T20Is.

