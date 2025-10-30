/From Mark Adair to Ajantha Mendis, 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is

From Mark Adair to Ajantha Mendis, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is. This list also includes Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Syazrul Idrus and Alpesh Ramjani
Botswana's star mystery spinner Dhruvkumar Maisuria tops the list of bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in T20Is. He took 22 matches to achieve this milestone.
Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus also features on the elite list of fastest 50 wickets in T20Is. Having taken 25 matches to reach the milestone, he ranks second on the list.
The former Sri Lankan wicket-taking machine, Ajantha Mendis, is next on the list for quickest to 50 wickets in T20Is. He took 26 matches to reach the milestone, sitting third on the list.
Ireland's pacer Mark Adair comes fourth on this list. He took 28 matches to complete his 50 wickets in T20Is. He achieved this millstone during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in October 2021.
The star Uganda spinner, Alpesh Ramjani, features next on this elite list. He took 28 matches to complete his 50 wickets in T20Is.