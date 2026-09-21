/Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Inside her net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle and love story with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45 on September 21. She is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, known for her unbeatable aura and esteemed performances. On her birthday, take a sneak peek at her net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle, and love story with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. She is known for her versatile performances, iconic characters, and unmatched screen presence. On the occasion of her 45th birthday, here's a look at her best films, impressive net worth, and personal life with Saif Ali Khan.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kareena Kapoor has an estimated net worth of approximately $50 million. Her wealth comes primarily from her successful acting career and the massive fanbase she has built over the years through her memorable performances in numerous films and television shows.
Kareena Kapoor began her Bollywood career in 2000 with JP Dutta’s cross-border drama Refugee. Since then, she has continued to captivate audiences with several blockbuster hits, including Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Chameli, Tashan, Talaash and many more.
Through a series of compelling performances, Kareena has earned immense love and respect over the course of her decades-long career. She has established herself as one of the leading stars in the Indian film industry.
Recently, the actress appeared in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which was released on September 18 and received mixed reviews.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, popularly known as Bebo, enjoys a lavish lifestyle that includes luxury real estate, high-end vehicles, and brand endorsements. Along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, the actress reportedly owns an impressive property portfolio that includes several multi-crore homes, ancestral estates, and international residences, including Pataudi Palace and a chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also reportedly has an impressive collection of luxury cars, including high-end SUVs and sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S 350d), Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and Audi Q7.
In the 2000s, Kareena Kapoor made headlines for her much-discussed relationship with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple spent several years together and she even adopted a vegetarian lifestyle before eventually parting ways.
Kareena later dated Saif Ali Khan, and the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first child, a son named Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. In 2021, they were blessed with another son, Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh.