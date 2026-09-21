/Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Inside her net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle and love story with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor began her Bollywood career in 2000 with JP Dutta’s cross-border drama Refugee. Since then, she has continued to captivate audiences with several blockbuster hits, including Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Chameli, Tashan, Talaash and many more.

Through a series of compelling performances, Kareena has earned immense love and respect over the course of her decades-long career. She has established herself as one of the leading stars in the Indian film industry.

Recently, the actress appeared in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which was released on September 18 and received mixed reviews.