/Anant Nag to recieve Dadasaheb Phalke Award: From Ankur to Nishant- Revisit his best films and iconic performances on OTT

Anant Nag is set to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Ahead of his prestigious win, revisit his best films and most memorable performances.
Veteran actor Anant Nag is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Ahead of this major honour, here’s a look back at some of his most memorable films and performances.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Anant Nag plays the role of Surya, the son of a village landlord. The plot focuses on the happy marriage of Lakshmi and Kishtayya, a Dalit couple. However, things change between them when Surya, the village landlord's son, seduces Lakshmi.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this 1977 Kannada romantic drama, Anant Nag plays Gopu alongside Kalapana as Chandra. The story shows him as a womaniser who falls in love with Chandra, a rich heiress. He decides to mend his ways by joining the army, but she is devastated when he is declared dead in a plane crash. The film became a major commercial success for Nag, establishing him as a leading star in the film industry with a chocolate-hero image.
Where to watch: YouTube
The film ran for over 200 days in theatres and received immense love from critics and audiences, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of 1979. In the film, Nag portrays Krishna, who refuses to accept Kamini's love for him. But when Kamini dies and her ghost possesses Krishna, his wife, Gayatri (Lakshmi), tries to save him from the situation.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by B. Dorairaj, this classic Kannada musical drama is still considered one of Anant Nag’s finest films. In the role of Seetharamu, the story follows his marriage to Ratna. The twist comes when Seetharamu meets with an accident, leaving Ratna to face life as a struggling mother and widow.
Where to watch: YouTube
The 1981 crime thriller features the actor as Tony, a mechanic who joins petty thieves Katte (Shankar Nag) and Tatha (CH Lokanath) to earn quick money. However, their failed attempt to rob a bank lands them in prison.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
In this comedy-romance film, Nag plays Ganesha, who lives happily in a complex owned by Ramanamurthy. Things change when he falls in love with Adilakshmi, Ramanamurthy’s youngest daughter, who sings under the pseudonym Shruti.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Sunil Kumar Desai and starring Anant Nag and Suman Nagarkar, this iconic suspense thriller features the National Award winner as Revanth, a world chess champion kept on his toes by an anonymous female caller. A bitter truth is revealed when he discovers her identity.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Nag delivered a powerful performance in this gripping film of feudal oppression and abuse of power. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the movie follows Vishwam (Naseeruddin Shah), a married man and the son of a powerful landlord. Although he has no vices like his brothers, he is obsessed with Sushila, the schoolmaster's wife and gets her kidnapped.