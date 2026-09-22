/Anant Nag to recieve Dadasaheb Phalke Award: From Ankur to Nishant- Revisit his best films and iconic performances on OTT

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this 1977 Kannada romantic drama, Anant Nag plays Gopu alongside Kalapana as Chandra. The story shows him as a womaniser who falls in love with Chandra, a rich heiress. He decides to mend his ways by joining the army, but she is devastated when he is declared dead in a plane crash. The film became a major commercial success for Nag, establishing him as a leading star in the film industry with a chocolate-hero image.