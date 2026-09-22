Roopashree Vorkady and Sachana Namidass won the Best Supporting Actress award at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards for their deeply moving and critically acclaimed performances. Varkady made history by becoming the first actress from the Kannada film industry to win a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Mithya. Meanwhile, Namidass claimed the honour for her role as Jothi in the Tamil film Maharaja.