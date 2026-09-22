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National Film Awards 2026: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda and other key winners

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 17:16 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 17:56 IST

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured several leading names in the film industry, including Anant Nag, Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda, and others. Take a look at the key winners and their prestigious awards.

Key winners of National Film Awards 2026
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Key winners of National Film Awards 2026

The 72nd National Film Awards celebrated some of the biggest names and most memorable cinematic achievements in Indian cinema. From Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, and Randeep Hooda, several actors and filmmakers took home prestigious honours. Here’s a look at the key winners who made headlines at this year’s awards.

Best Feature film- Article 370
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Best Feature film- Article 370

Marking his second National Award, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s political thriller Article 370 won the prestigious Best Feature Film honour at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, is based on the real-life events surrounding the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Best Hindi Film- Srikanth
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Best Hindi Film- Srikanth

The biographical drama film Srikanth won the Best Hindi Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is based on the inspiring real-life story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani received the honour.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award- Anant Nag
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Dadasaheb Phalke Award- Anant Nag

Veteran actor Anant Nag is honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards, in recognition of his remarkable and enduring contribution to Indian cinema over more than five decades.

Best Actress in a Leading Role- Yami Gautam
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Best Actress in a Leading Role- Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her acclaimed performance in the political thriller Article 370. She wore a stunning black saree, twinning with her husband.

Best Actor in a Leading Role- Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty
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Best Actor in a Leading Role- Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Aaryan won for his role as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, while Mammootty was honoured for Bramayugam, marking his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor.

Best Debut Film of a Director- Randeep Hooda
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Best Debut Film of a Director- Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has been honoured with the Best Debut Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards. The recognition comes for his first outing behind the camera with the 2024 biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, marking a milestone in his career with a film that explores the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Best Director- Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran
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Best Director- Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

Filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy receives the Best Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his Tamil biographical war drama film Amaran. The plot explores the real-life story of the slain Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Best Supporting Actor- Sanjay Mishra
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Best Supporting Actor- Sanjay Mishra

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Bhaskar Sinha in the 2024 film Bhakshak. To celebrate his major win, the actor was seen wearing an off-white bandhgala jacket along with pants.

Best Supporting Actress- Roopashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass
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Best Supporting Actress- Roopashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass

Roopashree Vorkady and Sachana Namidass won the Best Supporting Actress award at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards for their deeply moving and critically acclaimed performances. Varkady made history by becoming the first actress from the Kannada film industry to win a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Mithya. Meanwhile, Namidass claimed the honour for her role as Jothi in the Tamil film Maharaja.

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kalki 2898 AD
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Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more, the film achieved widespread commercial popularity and public appreciation for its storyline and effects.

Other notable winners
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Other notable winners

Tamil actor Dhanush won two honours: one for Best Tamil Film for Raayan and a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller.

Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreography award for the hit song "Aaj Ki Raat" from the movie Stree 2.

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