The 72nd National Film Awards honoured several leading names in the film industry, including Anant Nag, Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda, and others. Take a look at the key winners and their prestigious awards.
The 72nd National Film Awards celebrated some of the biggest names and most memorable cinematic achievements in Indian cinema. From Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, and Randeep Hooda, several actors and filmmakers took home prestigious honours. Here’s a look at the key winners who made headlines at this year’s awards.
Marking his second National Award, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s political thriller Article 370 won the prestigious Best Feature Film honour at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, is based on the real-life events surrounding the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The biographical drama film Srikanth won the Best Hindi Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is based on the inspiring real-life story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani received the honour.
Veteran actor Anant Nag is honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 72nd National Film Awards, in recognition of his remarkable and enduring contribution to Indian cinema over more than five decades.
Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her acclaimed performance in the political thriller Article 370. She wore a stunning black saree, twinning with her husband.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Aaryan won for his role as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, while Mammootty was honoured for Bramayugam, marking his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor.
Randeep Hooda has been honoured with the Best Debut Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards. The recognition comes for his first outing behind the camera with the 2024 biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, marking a milestone in his career with a film that explores the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy receives the Best Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his Tamil biographical war drama film Amaran. The plot explores the real-life story of the slain Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mukund Varadarajan.
Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Bhaskar Sinha in the 2024 film Bhakshak. To celebrate his major win, the actor was seen wearing an off-white bandhgala jacket along with pants.
Roopashree Vorkady and Sachana Namidass won the Best Supporting Actress award at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards for their deeply moving and critically acclaimed performances. Varkady made history by becoming the first actress from the Kannada film industry to win a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Mithya. Meanwhile, Namidass claimed the honour for her role as Jothi in the Tamil film Maharaja.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and many more, the film achieved widespread commercial popularity and public appreciation for its storyline and effects.
Tamil actor Dhanush won two honours: one for Best Tamil Film for Raayan and a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller.
Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreography award for the hit song "Aaj Ki Raat" from the movie Stree 2.