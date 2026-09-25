/Netanyahu at UN: Mass walkout, attack on Mamdani and Iran threats | In Pics

A major target of Netanyahu’s speech was New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with whom the Israeli leader has been engaged in a public dispute. Netanyahu accused Mamdani of antisemitism and questioned the safety of Jewish New Yorkers under his leadership. Mamdani had previously called Netanyahu a war criminal and said he would arrest him if he had the authority, though he later acknowledged that he did not. The confrontation added a distinctly New York dimension to Netanyahu’s international address.