From Viv Richards to Shubman Gill, 5 batters fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 14:53 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 14:54 IST

From Viv Richards to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 1000 runs in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Kevin Pietersen.

Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 18 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: PCB)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 18 innings

Pakistani star batter, Fakhar Zaman, tops the list of batters fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs. He took 18 innings to complete his 1000-run mark in ODIs. Zaman achieved this milestone during a match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2018.

Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) - 19 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) - 19 innings

Imam-ul-Haq, known for his stylish batting, features next on this list, having completed his 1000 runs in ODIs in just 19 matches.

He is widely considered as one of the best openers of Pakistan cricket team in the current cricket era.

Shubman Gill (IND) - 19 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (IND) - 19 innings

India's current Test captain, Shubman Gill, reached his 1000 runs in ODIs in 19 innings. He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and New Zealand in 2023.

Viv Richards (WI) - 21 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Viv Richards (WI) - 21 innings

Viv Richards, known for his attacking batting, is next on this list. He took 22 matches and 21 innings to complete his 1000 runs in One Day Internationals.

He was considered as one of the best batters in the world during his era.

Kevin Pietersen (ENG) - 21 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Kevin Pietersen (ENG) - 21 innings

England great Kevin Pietersen took just 21 innings to reach his 1000-run mark in ODI cricket. He achieved this milestone during an ODI match between India and England at Faridabad in 2006.

