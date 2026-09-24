/Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres with Encore re-release: Revisit previous MCU films on OTT

Marvel fans are getting another chance to relive one of the MCU’s biggest cinematic moments with Avengers: Endgame returning to theatres in a new version titled Encore on September 25. The re-release arrives ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit the franchise’s story before the next chapter unfolds. With the new version arriving in just a few hours, here’s a look back at the previous films of the franchise and what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.