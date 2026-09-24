/Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres with Encore re-release: Revisit previous MCU films on OTT

Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres in a new version titled Encore on September 25. Here’s a quick look at the MCU’s previous films and what to expect in the next chapter, Doomsday.
Marvel fans are getting another chance to relive one of the MCU’s biggest cinematic moments with Avengers: Endgame returning to theatres in a new version titled Encore on September 25. The re-release arrives ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit the franchise’s story before the next chapter unfolds. With the new version arriving in just a few hours, here’s a look back at the previous films of the franchise and what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.
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Released in 2012, this was the franchise’s first chapter. The superhero film follows Earth’s mightiest heroes, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), as they unite to stop Thor’s adopted brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), from conquering the planet.
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The second Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released in 2015. The story follows Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye as they attack a Hydra facility in Sokovia to recover Loki’s sceptre. The team then faces the consequences of Ultron’s creation, his alliance with the Maximoff twins, and the emergence of the synthetic being known as Vision (Paul Bettany).
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Released in 2018, the fourth instalment follows the superhero team and their cosmic allies as they attempt to stop the alien warlord Thanos from collecting all six Infinity Stones and erasing half of all life in the universe.
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Just a year later, the fifth chapter unfolds, following up on the heroes’ victory over Thanos. It follows the surviving heroes as they travel through time to undo his devastating snap and restore half of all life lost across the universe.
Titled Encore, the franchise’s latest release will return to theatres on September 25, ahead of the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026. The re-release will feature exclusive footage, an early look, and special clips connected to the upcoming film.
Set to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will reunite the iconic superhero team for a new battle. The film is expected to feature several familiar Marvel characters, with heroes from three distinct universes joining forces to confront the existential threat posed by Doctor Doom.