/From Hashim Amla to Viv Richards, 5 players fastest to 5000 ODI runs, one active Indian on list

From Hashim Amla to Viv Richards, here's a look at the top five players fastest to 5000 runs in One Day Internationals.
The star Pakistani batter, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs. To achieve this milestone, he took 99 matches and 97 innings.
The former South African run-machine, Hashim Amla, features second on this list, taking 104 matches and 101 innings to achieve this milestone.
Viv Richards was one of the most stylish batters from the West Indies and reached his 5000-run mark in ODIs in 126 matches and 114 innings.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, also features on this list. Kohli took 114 innings and 120 matches to achieve 5000 runs in ODIs.
Star West Indies batter Shai Hope features next on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 114 innings and 119 matches.