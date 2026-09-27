/US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hails global crackdown on Iranian banks and airlines

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Saturday (Sep 26) that he had deployed envoys worldwide to press nations into economically isolating Iran, celebrating fresh restrictions on the country's airlines and banks.

"At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime," Bessent wrote on X. "These efforts are delivering results."

He pointed out that Turkey and Oman have blocked incoming flights from the private Iranian carrier Mahan Air, while the United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines altogether.

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Dubai, the UAE's commercial hub, serves as a key destination for Iranian carriers, hosting numerous daily flights alongside a sizable Iranian community and deep business ties.

Iran's ISNA news agency, citing officials, reported that five nations, viz. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraq, Oman, and the UAE, have withdrawn the Islamic Republic's flight permits.

However, ISNA noted that flights remain active to China, which is resisting US pressure, and to Russia, operating through Iran's two principal carriers, Iran Air and Mahan.

Mahan had said it would halt service to Turkey at Ankara's request, yet flights continue multiple times daily in both directions via Iran Air or smaller Iranian carriers, according to airport websites in Tehran and Istanbul.

The news agency added that Afghanistan, Armenia, Belarus, Malaysia, Pakistan and Tajikistan continue to be served as well.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Bessent had declared that all Iranian airlines "will be shut down around the world."

He also drew attention to newly imposed banking restrictions. On Wednesday, the UAE's central bank halted transactions to and from Iran conducted through branches of Iran's Bank Melli, alleging violations of laws governing money laundering, terrorism financing and arms proliferation.

The previous week, Turkey had stripped the license of Iran's Bank Mellat, a semi-private financial institution that has long faced Western sanctions.

A Wall Street Journal piece circulated by Bessent detailed how Jonathan Burke, the Treasury's assistant secretary for terrorist financing, spent two weeks traveling through the Middle East and Europe to advance the strategy Bessent has dubbed an "economic D-Day" against Tehran.