/‘It is all possible’: Putin weighs next steps on Ukraine talks, rules out Europe conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Sept 26) that Moscow is considering whether to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

“On proposals to resume negotiations, yes, they are all on the table, and it is all possible -- but after everything they've done, we will give careful thought to what steps we need to take in response,” Putin said.

The statement comes as US President Donald Trump has stepped up efforts to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Trump sent his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow in early September, where they held talks with Putin. Subsequently, the US president extended an invitation to Putin to attend the G20 meeting later this year, which America is hosting in Miami.

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Ending the war was also a promise made by Trump during his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

On the invitation, the Kremlin said no decision had been taken yet on whether Putin would travel to Miami for the summit.

“We certainly receive this kind of invitation with appreciation. We value this invitation. It will be considered... and a decision will then be made,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin rules out conflict with Europe

Putin also said Russia was not preparing for any kind of conflict with Europe, following warnings from some European NATO members about possible Russian attacks on alliance territory.

“Many in Europe talk about expecting an attack from Russia and therefore believe they must themselves prepare for hostilities, for a war with Russia. I want to emphasise once again: we are not preparing for any kind of hostilities with Europe,” Putin told reporters.

Several of Ukraine's European allies have expressed concern about potential covert Russian attacks on their territory as the war in Ukraine continues.

Earlier this month, Germany accused Moscow of planning a drone attack at Leipzig airport in August, while Poland warned that Russia could fire drones and missiles at countries supporting Ukraine.