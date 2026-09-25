/'Making history': Xi Jinping praises Trump as US-China leaders dine at White House

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed guests at a White House state dinner, praising President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for the warm welcome extended to him and his wife. Xi said Trump and the first lady received them with ‘meticulous care and consideration’, making them ‘feel truly at home’. Reflecting on Trump’s visit to China in May, Xi said the two leaders were now ‘making history in our bilateral engagements’. "We agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," Xi said.

He added that the two leaders had held sincere and in-depth exchanges during the day, saying the discussions would help strengthen relations between Washington and Beijing. Like Trump, Xi's remarks were heavy on praise, with the Chinese leader highlighting the cultural and historical ties between the two countries. Xi said he and Trump had ‘concrete’ discussions that deepened mutual understanding and advanced what he described as ‘strategic stability’.

He also invoked the history of US-China relations, saying the friendship between the two nations was ‘forged in blood and fire’ during their shared fight against Japan in the Second World War. Xi pointed to the ‘ping pong’ diplomacy of the Nixon administration as another important moment that helped advance ties between Washington and Beijing. His remarks focused more heavily on history and the long-term relationship between the two countries than Trump's earlier comments.

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As the dinner continued, the meal had apparently not yet been served, although wine glasses had been topped up. Xi said the goals of the United States and China could be "mutually reinforcing" and called on both sides to act responsibly in managing their relationship. "President Trump has pledged to make American great again," Xi said, adding that China was also "committed to achieving great national rejuvenating and Chinese modernisation has kept breaking new ground".