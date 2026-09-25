/‘Not just a local tragedy’: Nepal PM Shah warns UN of growing climate threat, says Nepal floods were 'a warning to the world'

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has described the catastrophic floods that struck the country last month as a warning to the world, saying climate change is placing growing pressure on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday (Sep 24), Shah said the disaster should not be viewed simply as a domestic tragedy, but as evidence of the wider risks posed by a warming planet.

The catastrophic Nepal flooding last month was “not just a local tragedy; it was a warning to the world,” Shah told the UN.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said rising global temperatures were “destabilising the fragile Himalayan ecology”, with melting permafrost and glaciers adding to the risks faced by communities across the region.

According to World Weather Attribution (WWA) scientists, the event was a "compound crisis," involving local geological instability alongside sustained warming that has led to glacier retreat and permafrost thaw.

‘Nepal cannot build resilience alone’

Shah called for greater international support to help countries such as Nepal adapt to the effects of climate change.

He said developing resilience required resources that Nepal could not provide on its own, particularly when the crisis was being intensified by broader failures in global governance.

“Nepal cannot build resilience alone against a crisis made worse by the failure of global governance,” he said.

The prime minister's remarks come after devastating flooding in Nepal last month, which caused widespread destruction and deaths and triggered major rescue and relief operations across the country.

His appeal at the UN placed the disaster within the larger debate over climate adaptation and the disproportionate burden faced by vulnerable countries as extreme weather events intensify.

Shah urged the international community to share the financial burden of adaptation, arguing that Nepal and other climate-vulnerable countries need greater support to prepare for the risks posed by a changing climate.

Nepal floods: The massive toll

More than 1,400 people died, 6,000 are still missing, and the economic devastation of the tragic Nepal floods runs into the billions of dollars. Preliminary estimates by the Nepal government have put the cost of the disaster at $5 billion.

Nepal, as per AFP, has asked the UN's Loss and Damage fund for $20 million. This is the maximum allowed, but in reality only amounts to a tiny fraction of what Kathmandu needs.