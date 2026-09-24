/'Partners rather than rivals': Xi Jinping's first message after landing in US for Trump summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued his first statement after landing in United States on Thursday (Sep 24). In a written statement released by state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that China and the United States “should be partners rather than rivals.” Highlighting the people to people ties between the two countries, Xi said that interests are “deeply intertwined.” In a direct message to US President Donald Trump, Xi said that his vision of ‘Make America Great Again’ can be aligned with the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and in turn benefit the world. Stating that the differences between both sides are “manageable,” the Chinese premier also added that he is hoping for a stable relationship with the US and a path where two major powers can co-exist.
FULL STATEMENT BY XI JINPING
“China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals. The peoples of the two countries have long enjoyed friendly exchanges, and their interests are deeply intertwined. The realisation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and ‘Make America Great Again’ can be mutually inclusive – they can reinforce one another and benefit the world,” Xi said. He added, ”Both sides should work to build a stable relationship defined by cooperation as the mainstay, with moderate competition and manageable differences, and chart the right path for the two major powers to coexist.
With the joint efforts of both sides, the visit will yield fruitful results, enhance the well-being of both peoples and bring renewed hope for world peace."
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Trump breaks protocol to welcome Xi Jinping
The statement by the Chinese premier came after he was recieved by Trump at the Joint Base Andrews airbase in Maryland in a rare gesture. While Trump and first lady Melania chose to break the protocol as they welcomed Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, senior cabinet officials from Trump administration was not present. The Chinese president received a lavish welcome, with a 100-foot-long red carpet, a 21-person honour cordon and two three-person colour teams carrying the American and Chinese flags. The ceremony also featured three five-person platoons from each military service, two B-1 Lancer flyovers and two American children presenting flowers to Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan.