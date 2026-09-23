/US Secretary of state Marco Rubio to visit India on 19th October

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in India on 19 October, his second trip to the country this year, as Washington and New Delhi work to manage both deepening strategic ties and fresh points of friction. During this visit, he will be travelling to India's financial capital, Mumbai.

The visit follows Rubio’s four-day tour in May, which took him from Kolkata to Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi and included talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting.

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Meanwhile, India's EAM Dr Jaishankar and counterpart Rubio met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York earlier today. In that meeting, India restated its concerns over the newly signed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The law authorises the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from the largest buyers of Russian crude oil and gas. India is one of the largest importers of Russian oil and has repeatedly said its purchases are driven by energy security for 1.4 billion people.

EAM Jaishankar posted afterwards that he had “reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA” and that the two also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine. Rubio described the meeting as part of efforts to build on the strategic partnership and coordinate on regional priorities.The law does not automatically trigger tariffs; any action would require a presidential decision.

The October visit will be an opportunity to advance trade talks, defence cooperation, critical minerals supply chains and people-to-people ties even as energy sanctions and earlier tariff disputes linger.

The frequency of contact, two secretary-of-state visits in a single year, plus meetings at the UN, in Manila and at the G7, is being watched as a test of whether the two governments can compartmentalise differences over India's import of Russian energy while expanding cooperation on technology, defence production and the Quad.