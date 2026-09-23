/Major League Soccer referee sacked for sexist comment about female match referee

Columbus Crew sacked Argentine reserve team coach Federico Higuain for telling a female referee "Don't forget this is a man's game" while refusing to release her from a handshake, the Major League Soccer club said Tuesday. Higuain, the brother of former Argentina and Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Higuain, had already received a red card and a two-match suspension for the incident before the team dismissed him.

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"We determined it's in the best interest of our Club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuaín from his responsibilities," said Columbus Crew general manager Issa Tall.

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"After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our Club's standards of what's expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met."

Higuain during follow-up talks with the club was "unwilling to reflect or take accountability for his actions, nor did he offer a public apology," the Athletic reported, citing anonymous club sources.

The incident occurred during a game in MLS's developmental MLS NEXT Pro league.

According to the referees' union, Higuain "committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official -- squeezing her hand and refusing to let go after being told to stop three times.

"This physical intimidation was compounded by a demeaning, sexist remark to the official: 'Don't forget, this is a man's game,'" said the Professional Soccer Referees Association.

The union criticized the league's initial two-game suspension as falling "drastically short," and called for at least a six-game suspension.

"Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it," it said in a statement.