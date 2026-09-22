/Mumbai: Gallops restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse licence suspended over food safety violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of M/s BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant, located inside the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, following an inspection that found multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

The licence has been suspended with immediate effect after FDA officials documented several violations under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

What did the FDA inspection find?

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According to the inspection findings, officials found blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian food items on ice kept inside a refrigerator. Raw materials were also found stored in torn and damaged packaging.

The inspection further flagged grease accumulation in the kitchen and deteriorated walls on the premises.

Concerns were also raised over sanitation and pest control. Officials found inadequately covered drainage areas and cockroach traps, along with live cockroaches and ants on the premises.

The inspection also recorded water stagnation, adding to the hygiene concerns identified by the food safety authorities.

Food-handler records also flagged

The FDA found that the restaurant did not have adequate records showing the annual medical examination and vaccination of food handlers.

Such documentation forms part of the prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements for establishments involved in preparing and serving food.

A nearly four-decade-old Mumbai restaurant

The FDA action comes against the backdrop of Gallops’ long association with Mumbai’s dining and racing culture.

Gallops was established on September 1, 1986, and has been operating from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse premises for nearly four decades. The restaurant was founded by Rahul Malik, Jasmine Singh and Bobby Singh, after they won a bid to operate a restaurant at the Royal Western India Turf Club.

The restaurant began from a modest space and went on to become a familiar name among Mumbai diners, particularly those associated with the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It has been known for its Indian and Continental cuisine and its location overlooking the racecourse.

Gallops marked its 33rd anniversary in 2019, including by bringing back dishes from its original 1986 menu. The restaurant also underwent a major revamp in 2024, reportedly its first significant renovation in more than two decades.

Licence suspended with immediate effect

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the restaurant’s licence with immediate effect over the violations recorded during the inspection.

The action means the restaurant cannot conduct food business under the suspended licence unless and until the regulatory requirements are addressed and the competent authority permits operations to resume, subject to the applicable procedure.

The case comes amid continued inspections by Maharashtra’s food safety authorities, with restaurants and food establishments being scrutinised for compliance with hygiene, food storage, pest-control and food-handler safety requirements.