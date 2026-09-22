/Indonesian groups sue govt over wildfires as haze crosses borders, nearly 900,000 hectares burned

Indigenous and civil society groups in West Kalimantan have sued President Prabowo Subianto's government, accusing it of negligence in handling wildfires ravaging the province. The lawsuit demands a national disaster declaration to unlock emergency funds, arguing local resources are overwhelmed. Nearly 900,000 hectares have burned across Indonesia since January, sending haze as far as the Philippines and forcing Malaysia to declare an emergency in Sarawak. With fire activity historically peaking in September-October, officials warn the worst may still be ahead.