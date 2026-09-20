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Big Business Bet: Taj’s GCC playbook amid West Asia conflict

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 13:20 IST
Dubai remains one of the world’s leading tourism and business hubs — but West Asia’s geopolitical tensions have brought new challenges for travel, aviation and hospitality. So, how is Dubai’s hotel industry navigating changing travel patterns, higher operating costs and supply-chain pressures? In this edition of WION’s Big Business Bet, WION breaks it down with Saurabh Tiwari, Vice President – West Asia, Maldives & Sri Lanka at IHCL

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