/Big Business Bet: Taj’s GCC playbook amid West Asia conflict

Dubai remains one of the world’s leading tourism and business hubs — but West Asia’s geopolitical tensions have brought new challenges for travel, aviation and hospitality. So, how is Dubai’s hotel industry navigating changing travel patterns, higher operating costs and supply-chain pressures? In this edition of WION’s Big Business Bet, WION breaks it down with Saurabh Tiwari, Vice President – West Asia, Maldives & Sri Lanka at IHCL