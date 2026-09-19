/New wild cat species discovered in Bolivia after more than 100 years

Published: Sep 19, 2026, 09:05 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 09:05 IST
Scientists have identified a previously unknown wild cat species in Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest. Named Leopardus tilcayo, or the Tilcayo cat, the small spotted feline is the first new living wild cat species formally described in more than a century. Genetic analysis of 38 cats revealed that South America’s tiger cats comprise five distinct species. Researchers say much remains unknown about the Tilcayo’s population, habitat and behaviour.