/Tamil Nadu Bypolls: First major electoral test for Vijay’s TVK

Tamil Nadu’s upcoming bypolls are set to be an early electoral test for actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The bypolls will provide an opportunity to assess the party’s electoral performance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Vijay launched TVK in 2024 and has positioned the party as a political alternative in the state. The contests are expected to draw attention to TVK’s organisation, campaign strategy and voter outreach.