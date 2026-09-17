/Finland: India's big market can scale green solutions

Finland's Environment and Climate Change Minister Sari Multala believes India can take proven circular-economy solutions and scale them into major business opportunities thanks to its vast market and manufacturing base. Speaking at the 10th World Circular Economy Forum in Gujarat, Multala stressed that circularity begins long before waste is generated—starting with product design, construction planning, reuse, and resource efficiency. As South Asia hosts the forum for the first time, the focus is on turning sustainability into economic growth.