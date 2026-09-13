/Russia torments Ukraine with new horror weapon | Watch why jet powered are unstoppable

Russia is intensifying its drone campaign against Ukraine, with Kyiv, Odesa and other regions facing repeated attacks. A Russian drone also struck an evacuated Kyiv-Warsaw train near Ukraine's border with Poland, raising fresh concerns about the expanding reach of the aerial campaign. At the centre of the new threat are jet-powered Shahed-type drones, known in Russia as Gerans. Now the older Shahed-136 drones flew at roughly 180 km/h, while newer jet-powered versions have reportedly reached around 483 km/h. The higher speed reduces interception time and can force Ukraine to use more expensive air-defence systems.