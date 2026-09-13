/BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi addresses Day 2 of 18th BRICS summit

Published: Sep 13, 2026, 13:05 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 13:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses world leaders at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The summit brings together leaders of major emerging economies to discuss trade, development, global governance and strategic cooperation. Modi is expected to outline India’s vision for a stronger and more inclusive BRICS partnership. Watch WION’s LIVE coverage for key announcements, major speeches and the latest updates from the summit.