/North Korea fires ballistic missiles: Following US-S Korea-Japan drills

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 22:05 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 22:05 IST
North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea early Saturday, just a day after the US, South Korea and Japan wrapped up five days of joint naval drills, exercises Pyongyang has long condemned as a security threat. The missiles, fired from the Wonsan area, flew about 250 km toward the East Sea. South Korea's military said it's closely sharing information on the launches with the US and Japan, and held an emergency security meeting following the incident.