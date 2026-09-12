/The 'India story' unboxed: Unique BRICS 2026 media kit steals the spotlight in New Delhi

Beyond high-level summit diplomacy, the official BRICS 2026 media kit is stealing the spotlight at Bharat Mandapam. Curated by the Ministry of External Affairs, the goodie bag offers visiting international journalists an authentic slice of the 'India Story'. Featuring Bihar's superfoods sattu and makhana, organic Koraput coffee from tribal Odisha, and handcrafted block-printed stoles from Gujarat, India's rich regional diversity is on full display.