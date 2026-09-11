/BRICS Summit 2026: The search for a common security agenda

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 21:50 IST
BRICS may look united on stage, but its 11 members are pulling in different strategic directions, Russia, China and Iran lean toward sovereignty and anti-intervention, while others balance ties with the West differently. Still, terrorism, cyber threats and emerging tech risks are pushing them toward common ground. India's June 2026 National Security Advisers' meeting showed security is no longer a side issue for BRICS, it's becoming central to how the bloc defines itself.