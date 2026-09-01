/Bangladesh considers joining Mecca defence pact, members agree to establish secretariat

The Saudi-led Mecca Defence Pact is expanding its footprint. Bangladesh has said it's viewing the mutual-defence agreement — signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan on August 7 — positively, after reportedly receiving an invitation from Riyadh. Pakistan says six to seven other Muslim-majority nations are also interested in joining. Meeting in Istanbul, top diplomats from the founding members agreed to work on a framework and establish a secretariat to coordinate activities under the pact, which treats an attack on any member as an attack on all.