/J-16 vs Rafale: China's fighter faces french jet in Egypt war drills

Two big stories on the future of warfare: China's J-16 fighter jets faced off against Egyptian Rafales in 'Eagles of Civilization 2026' — the first-ever Chinese jet vs Rafale combat drill, significant since the IAF flies the same French fighter. Meanwhile, India is building a 52-satellite surveillance grid under SBS-III to watch its borders from space, layering satellites, drones and sensors into one integrated watchtower. From the sky to space, here's how the surveillance and air-combat landscape around India is shifting.