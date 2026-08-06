China has announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting multiple U.S.-linked entities while tightening export controls on its globally dominant drone industry, adding another chapter to the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. Beijing's stricter oversight of drone exports could affect international buyers and disrupt global supply chains across sectors including logistics, agriculture, surveillance, and defense. The move is expected to have implications for pricing, availability, and innovation in commercial drone markets. Meanwhile, public sentiment in China has intensified following U.S. actions against certain Chinese food brands over alleged forced labor concerns. According to reports, many Chinese consumers have criticized the U.S. measures, highlighting how geopolitical disputes are increasingly influencing consumer behavior.