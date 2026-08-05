/August Dating Theory Goes Viral | Why Relationships Face a Make-or-Break Moment

A new social media trend known as the August Dating Theory is going viral, claiming that August is the ultimate make-or-break month for relationships. According to the trend, carefree summer romances either become serious commitments or quietly come to an end as people return to their everyday routines. The theory also suggests that ex-partners often reappear during this period, seeking familiarity and emotional comfort before autumn begins. Following the viral June Dating Theory, which predicted unexpected romantic twists, the August theory shifts the focus to reality checks, emotional stability, and long-term relationship decisions.