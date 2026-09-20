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Man breaks open wall hiding hundreds of books since 15 years

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 14:50 IST
An elderly Syrian man named Mustafa Alwan (known as Abu Bilal) broke through a secret wall in his home to recover hundreds of books hidden for 15 years.

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