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Trump defends AI amid growing alarm, announces new 'AI force' and promises an 'AI czar'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:05 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:05 IST
Even as AI industry leaders, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Elon Musk, call for a global slowdown, Trump is doubling down. He announced plans to create an "AI Force," modeled on Space Force, to hunt for "BAD" actors, and said he'll soon name a new "AI czar." Trump called safety concerns a "hoax," insisting he won't "hinder or stifle" the industry, framing AI as key to competing with China even as public and expert alarm keeps growing.

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