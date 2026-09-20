/Trump defends AI amid growing alarm, announces new 'AI force' and promises an 'AI czar'

Even as AI industry leaders, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Elon Musk, call for a global slowdown, Trump is doubling down. He announced plans to create an "AI Force," modeled on Space Force, to hunt for "BAD" actors, and said he'll soon name a new "AI czar." Trump called safety concerns a "hoax," insisting he won't "hinder or stifle" the industry, framing AI as key to competing with China even as public and expert alarm keeps growing.