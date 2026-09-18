/Rebel brother in law rocks British royals, says Charles was delighted at Diana's death

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 23:35 IST
A new memoir about Diana, Princess of Wales, revisits a phone call between Diana and then-Prince Charles. The account offers a personal glimpse into the couple’s relationship during a turbulent period in their marriage. Diana’s life, marriage and relationship with the Royal Family have remained the subject of public interest decades after her death. The memoir sheds further light on memories surrounding the late princess and her family.