/Scotch vs English Whisky: Britain's new booze war erupts

English whisky is officially stepping out of the shadow of Scotch. Powered by more than 60 distilleries across the country, the English whisky industry has achieved a major milestone by exporting its spirits to 32 countries worldwide. Driven by a massive surge in global demand for premium single malts, international awards, and record-breaking sales, English distillers are shedding their underdog status and proving they are a dominant new force in the global spirits market.