/Climate change tests Africa’s traditions

For communities across Africa, rain can mean the difference between a successful harvest and hunger. For generations, traditional spiritual leaders known as rainmakers have played an important cultural role, with communities turning to rituals believed to influence rainfall. But changing weather patterns and growing climate pressures are challenging these traditions. In Uganda and elsewhere, unpredictable rainfall, prolonged dry spells and shifting seasons are making it harder to rely on traditional knowledge alone. The changing climate is forcing communities to navigate the intersection of culture, spirituality, agriculture and increasingly unpredictable weather.