/Who really benefits from the BRICS bank? Inside the New Development Bank's $43 billion portfolio

The New Development Bank (NDB), often called the BRICS Bank, has approved nearly $43 billion worth of projects in its first decade, funding infrastructure, sustainable development and economic growth initiatives across member countries. China accounts for around $10 billion in approved loans, making it the largest recipient of financing. As the NDB expands its global role and attracts interest from new members, questions are growing over how funds are allocated, who benefits most and what the bank means for the future of development finance.