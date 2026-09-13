/BRICS summit 2026: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at dinner menu

A major political row has erupted in India over the all-vegetarian menu served to world leaders at the BRICS Summit gala dinner in New Delhi. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a debate by claiming that "80% of Indians are non-vegetarian" and questioning why India's diverse culinary culture was excluded. Congress leaders accused the government of imposing dietary choices on foreign dignitaries, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back, condemning the Opposition for politicizing hospitality served to international guests. Watch for full details and reactions.