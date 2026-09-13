/BRICS Summit 2026: Leaders of BRICS nations to attend main open session

Day 1 of the BRICS Summit ended on a high note for India, all 11 members unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, overcoming sharp Iran-UAE differences over West Asia after days of tense negotiations. PM Modi packed the day with bilaterals, including a landmark meeting with Xi Jinping. With the main open session done and dusted, all eyes now turn to Day 2, where the agenda shifts to inclusive global growth and the BRICS+ outreach nations.