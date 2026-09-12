/BRICS Summit 2026: BRICS not a military alliance, can it build security cooperation?

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:20 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:20 IST
BRICS was built as an economic bloc, but security is quietly becoming its next big test. From terrorism to cyber warfare, India is pushing the group toward real cooperation, without turning it into a military alliance like NATO. The challenge is real: Russia, China and Iran prioritize sovereignty and anti-intervention, while other members balance different global relationships. Can eleven very different powers actually agree on shared threats, or will BRICS stay economically united but strategically divided?