/US think tank estimates India's nuclear warhead count at 190

A new Federation of American Scientists report estimates India’s nuclear arsenal at 190 warheads. Over 160 are operational. New missiles like Agni-Prime and MIRV capable Agni-5 enhance reach. Nuclear submarines patrol with K-4 and K-15 systems. Rafale jets carry nuclear payloads. This video takes a close look at India's modernisation: land, sea, and air. We explain New Delhi's nuclear strategy: minimal, credible & no first use. Watch to understand how India’s deterrent grows to ensure peace through strength.