AI is rewriting China’s job market

Artificial intelligence is no longer just changing the way people work, it is beginning to change who gets to keep their jobs. In China, a growing number of junior white-collar workers are being displaced as companies use AI to automate research, content creation, accounting and administrative tasks. With one in three job postings now considered highly exposed to AI, the technology is creating new opportunities but also raising a bigger question, will AI create enough jobs to replace the ones it eliminates? Take a look at this next report for more.