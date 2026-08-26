/Report: Egypt eyes new Rafale F4 deal amid air force modernisation push

Egypt has reportedly submitted a formal request to Dassault Aviation to buy 24 more Rafale fighter jets, French daily La Tribune reports. This would be Cairo's third Rafale deal, following orders in 2015 and 2021, pushing its total fleet to 78 aircraft — cementing Egypt's position as the largest foreign buyer of the French jet. While earlier deliveries were the F3R variant, this new batch could be the more advanced F4 model. The move comes amid Egypt's broader push to modernise its air force alongside submarine and radar upgrades.