/Germany-Russia trade blames: NATO, EU rally behind Berlin

Germany has accused Russia of being linked to an attempted drone attack, with a German minister saying the incident fits the pattern of Moscow's alleged hybrid operations across Europe. Authorities reported no injuries or major damage, but the incident has heightened concerns about the use of drones and other unconventional tactics targeting critical infrastructure and public spaces. The accusation comes amid growing tensions between Russia and European nations over security, espionage and cyber threats. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted attack as Berlin weighs its response to the alleged security challenge.